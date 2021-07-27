ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 82.5% in July

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASA opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

