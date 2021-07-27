Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the June 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ARZTY opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68. Aryzta has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

