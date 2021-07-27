Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.39% of Genie Energy worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

GNE opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 million, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.