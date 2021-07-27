Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $521,000 Investment in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 158,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XXII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $471.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.