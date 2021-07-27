Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $570,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $966.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $892.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,563,045. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

