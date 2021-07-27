Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 174,300 SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 174,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SD opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

