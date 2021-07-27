Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 39,956 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of Tiptree worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 47.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 892,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 30.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIPT opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.69 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

