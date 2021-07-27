Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 53,700 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

