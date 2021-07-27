Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.37. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.70.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

