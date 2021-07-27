Ark Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.93 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $122.79 million and $9.93 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,849,804 coins and its circulating supply is 130,728,907 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

