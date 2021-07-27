Argus Raises The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $125.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.22. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

