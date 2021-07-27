Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 328,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

OTCMKTS:CFFVU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 8,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

