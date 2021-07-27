Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes $5.03 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCRNU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,836,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,593,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,834,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,636,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,258,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCRNU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 24,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,327. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

