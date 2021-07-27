Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New $8.02 Million Investment in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,176,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

OTCMKTS:EPHYU remained flat at $$10.13 on Tuesday. 79,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,529. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

