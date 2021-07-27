Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 274,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,424,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,404,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NVSAU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 23,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,694. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.