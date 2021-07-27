Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New $12.42 Million Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,229,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. SVF Investment Corp. 3 accounts for 1.2% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 3.00% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $20,200,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $18,172,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $12,016,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $8,080,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $8,080,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,727. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

