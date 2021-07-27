Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys Shares of 410,186 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 410,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNLU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 3,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,366. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.