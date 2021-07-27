Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires Shares of 468,166 Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 1.04% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $120,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,866. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

