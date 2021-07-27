Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires New Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,231,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III accounts for 2.1% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGNU. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth $30,643,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth $20,220,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth $12,132,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth $12,132,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth $10,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGNU stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,551. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

