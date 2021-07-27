Ardmore Shipping Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

ASC opened at $3.61 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

