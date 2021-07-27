Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.