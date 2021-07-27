Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.