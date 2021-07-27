ArcelorMittal (MT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MT opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $33.96.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

