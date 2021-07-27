Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9,699.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696,951 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 1.07% of Aramark worth $102,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

ARMK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. 36,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

