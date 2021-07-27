Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,007 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Aqua Metals Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.