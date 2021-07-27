AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $342.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

