AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

FATE opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.07. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

