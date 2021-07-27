AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $47,780,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $38,970,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 67.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 190,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,795,000 after buying an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 126.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $136.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.10. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 over the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

