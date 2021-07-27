AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Seneca Foods worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.71. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.66 per share, with a total value of $40,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $297,246. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

