Aptose Biosciences (APTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

