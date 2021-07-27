Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.85. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

