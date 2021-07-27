Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives $29.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of APR opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth about $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth about $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

