Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

