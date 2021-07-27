Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

