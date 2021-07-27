Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 74.34%.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

