Aperture Investors LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,220,000 after buying an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.16. The company had a trading volume of 115,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,509. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.21 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

