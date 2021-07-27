Aperture Investors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Despegar.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Despegar.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 31.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,284. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $890.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

