Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,801,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $4,474,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 86.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,663. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

