Aperture Investors LLC Acquires 18,287 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.14. 433,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

