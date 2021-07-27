Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 4.9% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $36,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $254.55. 89,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

