Anoncoin (ANC) Tops One Day Volume of $74.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 35.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $156,373.71 and approximately $74.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

