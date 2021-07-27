Analyzing Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pan American Silver and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 5 0 2.83 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.69%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and Braveheart Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 4.26 $177.88 million $1.16 23.37 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 18.24% 11.50% 8.61% Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.