Analyzing ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 7.39% 16.17% 5.82% Coupa Software -45.08% -19.32% -5.17%

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Coupa Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.22 $72.66 million N/A N/A Coupa Software $541.64 million 30.59 -$180.12 million ($1.56) -144.44

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ACI Worldwide and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00 Coupa Software 1 6 14 1 2.68

ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%. Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $296.87, indicating a potential upside of 31.75%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Coupa Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers specialized modules, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud Computing L.P to establish a joint venture, Coupa K.K. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

