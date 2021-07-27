Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS: JSAIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/20/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/14/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – J Sainsbury was given a new $15.73 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

7/8/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/7/2021 – J Sainsbury is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/24/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/7/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16. J Sainsbury plc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

