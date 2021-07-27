Analysts Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price at $74.17

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.67. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

