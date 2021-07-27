Analysts Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price at $113.80

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $89.46 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.98.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

