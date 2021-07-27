Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.