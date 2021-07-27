Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post sales of $561.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $563.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.30 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $587.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

