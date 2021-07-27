Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.80. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 9,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $816,439.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,039 in the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PetIQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PetIQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PetIQ by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PetIQ by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.