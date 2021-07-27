Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce sales of $81.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $83.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $299.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 207,107 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $196.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

